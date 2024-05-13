Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flintlock 24 Range Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Flintlock 24 Range Training

    DEBOYA, GHANA

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A Ghana Armed Forces soldier waits in the prone position to shoot the M4 carbine in a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8403814
    VIRIN: 240513-Z-OV580-2001
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 12.44 MB
    Location: DEBOYA, GH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 24 Range Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flintlock 24 Range Training
    Flintlock 24 Range Training
    Flinlock 24 Range Training
    Flintlock 24 Range Training
    Flintlock 24 Range Training
    Flintlock 24 Range Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT