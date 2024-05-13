A Ghana Armed Forces soldier waits in the prone position to shoot the M4 carbine in a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 12:04
|Photo ID:
|8403814
|VIRIN:
|240513-Z-OV580-2001
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|DEBOYA, GH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flintlock 24 Range Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT