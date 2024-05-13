A Ghana Armed Forces soldier waits in the prone position to shoot the M4 carbine in a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is an African partner led, U.S. and international enabled exercise focused on improving military interoperability of combined security forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8403814 VIRIN: 240513-Z-OV580-2001 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 12.44 MB Location: DEBOYA, GH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flintlock 24 Range Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.