Members of the Ghana Armed Forces fire the M4 carbine in a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8403854
|VIRIN:
|240513-Z-OV580-6412
|Resolution:
|6050x4033
|Size:
|12.03 MB
|Location:
|DABOYA, GH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flintlock 24 Range Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT