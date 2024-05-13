Members of the Ghana Armed Forces fire the M4 carbine in a range training exercise during Flintlock 24 at Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 12:03 Photo ID: 8403854 VIRIN: 240513-Z-OV580-6412 Resolution: 6050x4033 Size: 12.03 MB Location: DABOYA, GH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flintlock 24 Range Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.