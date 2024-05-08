190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 117th Air Refueling Squadron, Forbes Field, Kansas, prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for a cargo offload during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. AK24 participants will test deployment and sustainment of integrated air and missile defense assets and capabilities, while exercising applicable area air defense plans of enhanced Forward Presence forces and distributed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

