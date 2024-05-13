190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24

U.S. Staff Sgt. Kortez Kelly, left, Airman 1st Class Josiah Chase-Eicholtz, center, and Master Sgt. Chad Broome, 117th Air Refueling Squadron boom operators, remove sill protectors off a KC-135 Stratotanker during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. During this exercise, participating Allied nations will test deployment and sustainment of IAMD assets while exercising applicable area air defense plans of enhanced Forward Presence forces and distributed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

Date Taken: 05.11.2024
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE