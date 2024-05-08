190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, Kansas, sits on the flightline in support of Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide coalition IAMD capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

