Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24 [Image 4 of 7]

    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, Kansas, sits on the flightline in support of Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide coalition IAMD capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:53
    Photo ID: 8402987
    VIRIN: 240511-F-PH996-1078
    Resolution: 6873x4582
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24
    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24
    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24
    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24
    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24
    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24
    190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT