A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, Kansas, sits on the flightline in support of Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. During this exercise, participating Allied nations will test deployment and sustainment of IAMD assets while exercising applicable area air defense plans of enhanced Forward Presence forces and distributed air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.14.2024 03:53 Photo ID: 8402988 VIRIN: 240511-F-PH996-1077 Resolution: 7312x4875 Size: 1.9 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.