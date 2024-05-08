A U.S. Airman assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing operates a K-loader in support of Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 11, 2024. AK24 is U.S. European Command’s capstone integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide coalition IAMD capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8402984
|VIRIN:
|240511-F-PH996-1043
|Resolution:
|5788x3859
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 190th ARW arrives at Spangdahlem AB in support of AK24 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT