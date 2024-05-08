U.S. Air Force leadership assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a photo with U.S. Congressional Representatives at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. During their time on the installation, the Congressional Representatives met with Airmen and spent time learning about the unique career fields present in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:13 Photo ID: 8400920 VIRIN: 240511-F-IA158-1100 Resolution: 6470x4313 Size: 3.92 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.