    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5]

    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Air Force leadership assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing pose for a photo with U.S. Congressional Representatives at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. During their time on the installation, the Congressional Representatives met with Airmen and spent time learning about the unique career fields present in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Congress
    CENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    Congressional Representative

