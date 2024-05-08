Leadership assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. In attendance was Rep. Dave Joyce, Ohio Congressional Representative, Rep. Derek Kilmer, Washington Congressional Representative, Rep. Amerish “Ami” Babulal Bera, Rep. Juan Vargas and Rep. Salud Carbajal, California Congressional Representatives. More than 40 Staff Delegation Members who represent officials in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate visited alongside the congressmen. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 10:13
|Photo ID:
|8400917
|VIRIN:
|240511-F-IA158-1002
|Resolution:
|7211x4807
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
