Leadership assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. In attendance was Rep. Dave Joyce, Ohio Congressional Representative, Rep. Derek Kilmer, Washington Congressional Representative, Rep. Amerish “Ami” Babulal Bera, Rep. Juan Vargas and Rep. Salud Carbajal, California Congressional Representatives. More than 40 Staff Delegation Members who represent officials in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate visited alongside the congressmen. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:13 Photo ID: 8400917 VIRIN: 240511-F-IA158-1002 Resolution: 7211x4807 Size: 3.37 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.