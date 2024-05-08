Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 3 of 5]

    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Jackson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, explains the tradition of T-Wall signing to U.S. Congressional Representatives at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. T-Wall signing is a tradition for deployed members to symbolically leave their mark on the base. The tradition is extended to distinguished guests as a symbol of gratitude for their visit to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

