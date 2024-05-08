U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau, U.S. Air Forces Central deputy commander, left, welcomes Rep. Amerish “Ami” Babulal Bera, California Congressional Representative, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. Alongside Bera was Rep. Dave Joyce, Ohio Congressional Representative, Rep. Derek Kilmer, Washington Congressional Representative, Rep. Juan Vargas and Rep. Salud Carbajal, California Congressional Representatives. More than 40 Staff Delegation Members who represent officials in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate visited alongside the congressmen. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:13 Photo ID: 8400916 VIRIN: 240511-F-IA158-1001 Resolution: 6597x4398 Size: 2.98 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.