Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 1 of 5]

    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau, U.S. Air Forces Central deputy commander, left, welcomes Rep. Amerish “Ami” Babulal Bera, California Congressional Representative, at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. Alongside Bera was Rep. Dave Joyce, Ohio Congressional Representative, Rep. Derek Kilmer, Washington Congressional Representative, Rep. Juan Vargas and Rep. Salud Carbajal, California Congressional Representatives. More than 40 Staff Delegation Members who represent officials in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate visited alongside the congressmen. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8400916
    VIRIN: 240511-F-IA158-1001
    Resolution: 6597x4398
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM
    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM
    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM
    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM
    AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Congress
    CENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Air Force
    Congressional Representative

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT