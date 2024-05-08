Rep. David Joyce, Ohio Congressional Representative, signs a T-Wall at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. T-Wall signing is a tradition for deployed members to symbolically leave their mark on the base. The tradition is extended to distinguished guests as a symbol of gratitude for their visit to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.13.2024 10:13 VIRIN: 240511-F-IA158-1093 Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 This work, AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS