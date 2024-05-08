Rep. David Joyce, Ohio Congressional Representative, signs a T-Wall at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 11, 2024. T-Wall signing is a tradition for deployed members to symbolically leave their mark on the base. The tradition is extended to distinguished guests as a symbol of gratitude for their visit to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 10:13
|Photo ID:
|8400919
|VIRIN:
|240511-F-IA158-1093
|Resolution:
|7599x5066
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT, 379th AEW leaders welcome U.S. Congressional Representatives to CENTCOM [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS
