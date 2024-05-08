Balikatan 24: U.S. Army Divers Unload Equipment from Cargo Ship

Carpenter Son, a general cargo ship, pulls into port during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Port in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 4, 2024. The vessel was carrying equipment assigned to the U.S. Army 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

