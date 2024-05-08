U.S. Army Capt. Ander Thompson, the commander of the 7th Dive Detachment, and Staff Sgt. Zachariah Haines, a first-class diver both assigned to the 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command assists crew members from the Carpenter Son, a general cargo ship, inlowering a container unit during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Port in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:03 Photo ID: 8392196 VIRIN: 240504-A-PR546-2082 Resolution: 6152x4480 Size: 4.7 MB Location: BASCO, PH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Army Divers Unload Equipment from Cargo Ship [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.