Carpenter Son, a general cargo ship, pulls into port during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Port in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 4, 2024. The vessel was carrying equipment assigned to the U.S. Army 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 22:03
|Photo ID:
|8392199
|VIRIN:
|240504-A-PR546-2439
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|BASCO, PH
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Army Divers Unload Equipment from Cargo Ship [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
