    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army Divers Unload Equipment from Cargo Ship [Image 7 of 10]

    Balikatan 24: U.S. Army Divers Unload Equipment from Cargo Ship

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew McDonald a first-class diver assigned to the 7th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Philippine Army Staff Sgt. Delvaris Berto, a rescue diver assigned to 525 Combat Engineer Battalion, Combat Engineer Regiment, assists crew members from the Carpenter Son, a general cargo ship, inlowering a container unit during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Port in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:03
    Photo ID: 8392197
    VIRIN: 240504-A-PR546-2122
    Resolution: 5261x7887
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: BASCO, PH
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Army Divers Unload Equipment from Cargo Ship [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    U.S. Army
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24
    FriendsPartnerAllies

