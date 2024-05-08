U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Dive Detachment, assigned to 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, assists crew members from the Carpenter Son, a general cargo ship, in lowering a U.S. Army Allen Aircraft Radio internal airlift/ helicopter sling able container unit during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Basco Port in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, May 4, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 22:03 Photo ID: 8392198 VIRIN: 240504-A-PR546-2447 Resolution: 4000x2718 Size: 3.57 MB Location: BASCO, PH Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: U.S. Army Divers Unload Equipment from Cargo Ship [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.