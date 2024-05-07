124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego

240504-N-SS900-1176 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) From left to right, Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Kran Chainam, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756), Don Mathiowets, a retired Navy captain, Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Joseph Hepler, also assigned to Scranton, Russel Filback, a retired command master chief, and Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, cut a ceremonial cake during the 124th Submarine Birthday Ball held in San Diego, May 4, 2024. Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 hosted the event in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

