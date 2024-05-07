240504-N-SS900-1166 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) Command leadership from Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines USS Scranton (SSN 756), USS Alexandria (SSN 757), USS Hampton (SSN 767) and USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), Submarine Training Facility San Diego, Undersea Rescue Command and floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) celebrate the 124th Submarine Birthday Ball alongside Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, held in San Diego, May 4, 2024. CSS-11 hosted the event in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:35 Photo ID: 8390746 VIRIN: 240504-N-SS900-1166 Resolution: 6614x3720 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.