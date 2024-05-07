Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 2 of 5]

    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    240504-N-SS900-1166 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) Command leadership from Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines USS Scranton (SSN 756), USS Alexandria (SSN 757), USS Hampton (SSN 767) and USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), Submarine Training Facility San Diego, Undersea Rescue Command and floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) celebrate the 124th Submarine Birthday Ball alongside Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, held in San Diego, May 4, 2024. CSS-11 hosted the event in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:35
    Photo ID: 8390746
    VIRIN: 240504-N-SS900-1166
    Resolution: 6614x3720
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego
    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego
    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego
    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego
    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submarine
    CSS 11
    submarine birthday
    124th anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT