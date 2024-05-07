Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 4 of 5]

    124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    240504-N-SS900-1172 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, pins an enlisted submarine warfare qualification device on the uniform of Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Kran Chainam, a native of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756), in San Diego, May 4, 2024. Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 hosted the Submarine Birthday Ball in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    submarine
    CSS 11
    submarine birthday
    124th anniversary

