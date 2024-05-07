240504-N-SS900-1172 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, pins an enlisted submarine warfare qualification device on the uniform of Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 2nd Class Kran Chainam, a native of Shepherdstown, West Virginia, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756), in San Diego, May 4, 2024. Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 hosted the Submarine Birthday Ball in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:34 Photo ID: 8390748 VIRIN: 240504-N-SS900-1172 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 934.23 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.