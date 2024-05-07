240504-N-SS900-1117 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, center, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, is presented a plaque by Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, left, and Squadron Command Master Chief Brandon Wallis during the 124th Submarine Birthday Ball held in San Diego, May 4, 2024. CSS-11 hosted the event in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2024 Date Posted: 05.08.2024 13:35 Photo ID: 8390745 VIRIN: 240504-N-SS900-1117 Resolution: 6568x4379 Size: 1.2 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.