240504-N-SS900-1117 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, center, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, is presented a plaque by Capt. Kenneth Douglas, Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, left, and Squadron Command Master Chief Brandon Wallis during the 124th Submarine Birthday Ball held in San Diego, May 4, 2024. CSS-11 hosted the event in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2024 13:35
|Photo ID:
|8390745
|VIRIN:
|240504-N-SS900-1117
|Resolution:
|6568x4379
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
