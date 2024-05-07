124th Submarine Birthday Ball San Diego

240504-N-SS900-1169 SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, pins an enlisted submarine warfare qualification device on the uniform of Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Joseph Hepler, a native of Elk Township, New Jersey, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756), in San Diego, May 4, 2024. Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 hosted the Submarine Birthday Ball in celebration of the 124th anniversary of the United States submarine force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

