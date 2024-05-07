Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFS celebrates Phase 1 of firefighting upgrades to Redding Air Attack Base [Image 5 of 5]

    USFS celebrates Phase 1 of firefighting upgrades to Redding Air Attack Base

    REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The U.S. Forest Service hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 25, 2024, to celebrate the modernization and completion of construction of Phase 1 of the Redding Air Attack Base enhancements.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District has been working in partnership with the USFS and the City of Redding to help build this five-year, $28 million project. This project will expand airtanker loading capabilities by 132% and allow for the simultaneous loading of five aircraft, up from two previously. This base is vital in providing initial and extended attacks for wildfires across the western U.S.

    Representative Doug LaMalfa and Redding Mayor Tenessa Audette also helped celebrate and spoke at the ribbon-cutting event. (U.S. Army Photo by Grant Okubo)

