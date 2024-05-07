Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFS Celebrates upgrades at Redding Air Attack Base Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    USFS Celebrates upgrades at Redding Air Attack Base Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The U.S. Forest Service hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating new firefighting upgrades to the Redding Air Attack Base, April 25, 2024. Above is a mock-up of the flame-retardant tanks that will be later installed at the Redding Air Attack Base. The image below is an aerial view of the completed work done in Phase one by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sacramento District in partnership with the USFS and the City of Redding.
    The upgraded retardant plant and delivery system includes five new retardant loading pits to replace the two that are currently being used. By increasing the retardant reload pit configuration, existing capabilities will increase by 132%, effectively doubling the current supply capabilities of delivering retardant to wildfires. The increased number of retardant pits will also reduce aircraft parking and taxiing congestion, providing aircraft safer and more efficient access to and from servicing pits. (U.S. Army Photo by Grant Okubo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2024 17:40
    Photo ID: 8388662
    VIRIN: 240425-A-QG325-1018
    Resolution: 4402x2935
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: REDDING, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFS Celebrates upgrades at Redding Air Attack Base Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFS Celebrates upgrades at Redding Air Attack Base Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
    USFS celebrates Phase 1 of firefighting upgrades to Redding Air Attack Base
    USFS celebrates Phase 1 of firefighting upgrades to Redding Air Attack Base
    USFS celebrates Phase 1 of firefighting upgrades to Redding Air Attack Base
    USFS celebrates Phase 1 of firefighting upgrades to Redding Air Attack Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USFS Celebrates upgrades at Redding Air Attack Base Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    Ribbon Cutting
    USFS
    Redding Air Attack Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT