The U.S. Forest Service hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating new firefighting upgrades to the Redding Air Attack Base, April 25, 2024. Above is a mock-up of the flame-retardant tanks that will be later installed at the Redding Air Attack Base. The image below is an aerial view of the completed work done in Phase one by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Sacramento District in partnership with the USFS and the City of Redding.

The upgraded retardant plant and delivery system includes five new retardant loading pits to replace the two that are currently being used. By increasing the retardant reload pit configuration, existing capabilities will increase by 132%, effectively doubling the current supply capabilities of delivering retardant to wildfires. The increased number of retardant pits will also reduce aircraft parking and taxiing congestion, providing aircraft safer and more efficient access to and from servicing pits. (U.S. Army Photo by Grant Okubo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.07.2024 17:40 Photo ID: 8388662 VIRIN: 240425-A-QG325-1018 Resolution: 4402x2935 Size: 3.97 MB Location: REDDING, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFS Celebrates upgrades at Redding Air Attack Base Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.