USFS celebrates Phase 1 of firefighting upgrades to Redding Air Attack Base

Members of the U.S. Forest Service along with Representative Doug LaMalfa and the City of Redding Mayor Tenessa Audette celebrated the completion of the first phase of safety upgrades and modernization at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Redding Air Attack Base on April 25, 2024.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, in partnership with the USFS and the City of Redding, completed Phase One of the $28 million modernization and upgrade to the Redding Air Attack Base.

The upgraded retardant plant and delivery system includes five new retardant loading pits to replace the two that are currently being used. By increasing the retardant reload pit configuration, existing capabilities will increase by 132%, effectively doubling the current supply capabilities of delivering retardant to wildfires. The increased number of retardant pits will also reduce aircraft parking and taxiing congestion, providing aircraft safer and more efficient access to and from servicing pits. (U.S. Army Photo by Grant Okubo)

Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Location: REDDING, CA, US