USFS Celebrates upgrades at Redding Air Attack Base Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Photo By Grant Okubo | View Image Page

REDDING, Calif. – The U.S. Forest Service held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Redding Air Attack Base on April 25, 2024, to celebrate the completion of the first phase of safety upgrades and modernization.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, in partnership with the USFS and the City of Redding, completed Phase One of the $28 million modernization and upgrade to the Redding Air Attack Base.

This project will increase air tanker loading capabilities by 132% and allow for the simultaneous loading of up to five aircraft, increasing from two previously. The additional number of retardant pits will also help reduce aircraft parking and taxiing congestion, providing aircraft with safer and improved access to and from servicing pits.

“What a milestone,” said Kara Chadwick, deputy regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region of the USFS. “Phase One was focused on the air tanker base, and we now have the ability to accommodate five next-generation air tankers with the ability to simultaneously fill all those five air tankers with retardant. This is going to greatly increase our firefighting capabilities.”

During her speech at the event, Jennifer Eberlien, regional forester for the Pacific Southwest Region of the USFS, said that the current facilities at the air base, which were constructed in 1984, have remained unchanged.

“Current facilities couldn’t keep pace with the larger, faster aircraft, ensuring the continued safety of personnel and the security of the aircraft and the base. This base is the only kind in the world, designed and built specifically for the next-generation air tankers.”

Working to help bring these upgrades is also important to the USACE team. Robert Caputo, area engineer for the Sacramento District, underscores the unique significance of this project between USACE and USFS.

“It not only expands our Interagency and International Support portfolio but also serves as a bridge in our partnership between our organizations and the community,” said Caputo.

Caputo also emphasized the importance of supporting our fellow agencies who might sometimes have different funding and support than an agency like USACE.

“This collaboration is a testament to USACE’s commitment to the success of the USFS and their mission,” said Caputo.

This project spans multiple agencies and requires extensive planning and coordination as it becomes more technical and complex.

“We’re marrying concurrent flight operations in support of firefighting missions with active construction, as we are modifying their existing facility to support the new requirements and technology.”

Northern California and nearby surrounding areas have been highly susceptible to fire risks in recent years and by helping our fellow agencies like the USFS, the State of California, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, these upgrades play a vital role in fire risk identification and reduction, said Caputo.

Also helping to celebrate and speak at the ribbon-cutting was Rep. Doug LaMalfa and City of Redding Mayor Tenessa Audette

With the first phase completed, USACE expects the next phase to be awarded later this year, and construction to replace the 70-year-old hangar at the air base could begin before the end of the calendar year.