The 321st Military Intelligence Battalion held a Change of Command ceremony at the Southwest Airlines Maintenance Hangar in Orlando, Florida on April 4. From left to right, U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Silverman, U.S. Army Col. Jackie East, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Pelletier salute the American Flag in front of the 321st MI BN formation as the National Anthem plays.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 22:02 Photo ID: 8383721 VIRIN: 240504-A-PR564-6731 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.32 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.