    The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5]

    The 321st MI BN Changes Command

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 321st Military Intelligence Battalion held a Change of Command ceremony at the Southwest Airlines Maintenance Hangar in Orlando, Florida on April 4. From left to right, U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Silverman, U.S. Army Col. Jackie East, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Pelletier salute the American Flag in front of the 321st MI BN formation as the National Anthem plays.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 22:02
    VIRIN: 240504-A-PR564-6731
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    MIRC

