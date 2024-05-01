Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 3 of 5]

    The 321st MI BN Changes Command

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    From left to right, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Pelletier, U.S. Army Col. Jackie East, and U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Silverman, sing the Army Song along with the Soldiers of the 321st MI BN. Pelletier took command of the battalion, which is based in Florida on April 4.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    change of command
    MIRC

