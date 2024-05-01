From left to right, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Justin Pelletier, U.S. Army Col. Jackie East, and U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Silverman, sing the Army Song along with the Soldiers of the 321st MI BN. Pelletier took command of the battalion, which is based in Florida on April 4.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8383719
|VIRIN:
|240504-A-PR564-9305
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT