    The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 1 of 5]

    The 321st MI BN Changes Command

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Jackie East, the Commander of the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, officiated over the 321st Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command ceremony. He speaks to the formation and family and friends of the unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8383711
    VIRIN: 240504-A-PR564-3630
    Resolution: 3319x2167
    Size: 263.8 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

