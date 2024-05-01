U.S. Army Col. Jackie East, the Commander of the 259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, officiated over the 321st Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command ceremony. He speaks to the formation and family and friends of the unit.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8383711
|VIRIN:
|240504-A-PR564-3630
|Resolution:
|3319x2167
|Size:
|263.8 KB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT