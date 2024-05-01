The 321st MI BN Changes Command

The 321st Military Intelligence Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. salutes the American Flag along with the formation as the National Anthem plays during the Change of Command ceremony. Holding the battalion colors is Spc. Kyle Cook, a 321st MI BN Soldier, and the Military Intelligence Readiness Command’s Soldier of the Year.

Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Location: ORLANDO, FL, US