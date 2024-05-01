Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 2 of 5]

    The 321st MI BN Changes Command

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brea DuBose 

    259th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 321st Military Intelligence Battalion Command Sgt. Maj. salutes the American Flag along with the formation as the National Anthem plays during the Change of Command ceremony. Holding the battalion colors is Spc. Kyle Cook, a 321st MI BN Soldier, and the Military Intelligence Readiness Command’s Soldier of the Year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.05.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8383712
    VIRIN: 240504-A-PR564-5973
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 935.31 KB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

