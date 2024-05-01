The Soldiers of the 321st Military Intelligence Battalion stand in formation during the battalion Change of Command ceremony in Orlando, Florida on April 4. Successful missions, upcoming deployments, and individual Soldiers winning various Soldier competitions were among the list of achievements, the outgoing 321st MI BN Commander, U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Silverman mentioned in his speech.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2024 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8383720
|VIRIN:
|240504-A-PR564-4488
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT