The Soldiers of the 321st Military Intelligence Battalion stand in formation during the battalion Change of Command ceremony in Orlando, Florida on April 4. Successful missions, upcoming deployments, and individual Soldiers winning various Soldier competitions were among the list of achievements, the outgoing 321st MI BN Commander, U.S. Army Col. Jeffrey Silverman mentioned in his speech.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.05.2024 22:02 Photo ID: 8383720 VIRIN: 240504-A-PR564-4488 Resolution: 3360x2240 Size: 1.27 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 321st MI BN Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brea DuBose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.