President Joe Biden pays respect to fallen law enforcement officers at the 145th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Kirk, 145th Airlift Wing deputy commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Thomas J. Lazaroski, 145th Civil Engineering Squadron fire chief render a salute to the presidential motorcade at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, May 2, 2024. U.S. President Joseph R. Biden visits the 145th Airlift Wing to pay respects to the families, loved ones and colleagues of fallen law enforcement members.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

