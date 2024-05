President Joe Biden pays respect to fallen law enforcement officers at the 145th Airlift Wing

U.S. President Joseph R. Biden descends Air Force One at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, May 2, 2024. President Biden visits the 145th Airlift Wing to pay respects to the families, loved ones and colleagues of fallen law enforcement members.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

