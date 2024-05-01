U.S. President Joseph R. Biden greets Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief of Police, Johnny Jennings, at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, May 2, 2024. President Biden visits the 145th Airlift Wing to pay respects to the families, loved ones and colleagues of fallen law enforcement members.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 05.04.2024 13:45 Photo ID: 8381729 VIRIN: 240502-Z-KG453-1446 Resolution: 4359x2906 Size: 3.42 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, President Joe Biden pays respect to fallen law enforcement officers at the 145th Airlift Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Reanna Hartgrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.