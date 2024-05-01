Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Joe Biden pays respect to fallen law enforcement officers at the 145th Airlift Wing [Image 2 of 6]

    President Joe Biden pays respect to fallen law enforcement officers at the 145th Airlift Wing

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove 

    145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. President Joseph R. Biden (middle) greets North Carolina Governor, Roy A. Cooper III (left) and Charlotte, Mayor Viola A. Lyles (right), at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, May 2, 2024. President Biden visits the 145th Airlift Wing to pay respects to the families, loved ones and colleagues of fallen law enforcement members.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.04.2024 13:45
    Photo ID: 8381728
    VIRIN: 240502-Z-KG453-1395
    Resolution: 5946x3964
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    C-17
    Airmen Magazine
    Charlotte
    Raleigh
    DIMOC
    N.C.
    145th AW
    N.C.A.N.G.
    North Carolina Air National Guard
    145th Airlift Wing
    156th Airlift Squadron
    AF-Link
    AFNEWS
    Charlotte Observer
    N.C. JFHQ
    NC National Guard Bureau
    Charlotte News Agencies

