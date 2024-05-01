U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, senior enlisted leader of the Georgia Army National Guard, and the color guard team salutes the American flag during a change of command ceremony May 3, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard from Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

