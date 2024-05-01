U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, outgoing commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, hands the Georgia state flag to Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, during a change of command ceremony May 3, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard from Wilson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

