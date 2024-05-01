U.S. Army Col. Jason Fryman, incoming commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, salutes the formation during a change of command ceremony May 3, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Fryman assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard from Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

