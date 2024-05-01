Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready [Image 5 of 20]

    Ready

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Dulansky, an infantryman with Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team holds ceremonial items for Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, outgoing commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, during a change of command ceremony May 3, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard from Wilson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 18:50
    Photo ID: 8380807
    VIRIN: 240503-A-KE355-7524
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready [Image 20 of 20], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Change of Command
    Army National Guard

