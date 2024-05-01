Passing On

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard, passes the Georgia state flag to Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, incoming commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, during a change of command ceremony May 3, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. Fryman assumed command of the Georgia Army National Guard from Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2024 18:48
|Photo ID:
|8380812
|VIRIN:
|240503-A-KE355-1949
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
