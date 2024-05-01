Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 6 of 9]

    Vigilant Guard 2024

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Force Staff Sergeant Chase Johnson and Senior Airman Carrie Coker, medics for the Alabama National Guard Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), dresses a casualty roleplayer’s wounds before going to medical evaluation for Vigilant Guard, in Mobile, Al, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Paris Hayes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8378384
    VIRIN: 240502-A-MF120-9166
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.21 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT