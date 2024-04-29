Air Force Master Sergeant Votanda Franklin, a medic for the Alabama National Guard Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), dresses a casualty roleplayers would to be taken to the medical evaluation tent during Vigilant Guard, in Mobile, Al, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8378381
|VIRIN:
|240502-A-MF120-8871
|Resolution:
|5363x4124
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
