    Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 5 of 9]

    Vigilant Guard 2024

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Force Master Sergeant Votanda Franklin, a medic for the Alabama National Guard Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), dresses a casualty roleplayers would to be taken to the medical evaluation tent during Vigilant Guard, in Mobile, Al, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Paris Hayes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 19:45
    Photo ID: 8378381
    VIRIN: 240502-A-MF120-8871
    Resolution: 5363x4124
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

