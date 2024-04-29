Vigilant Guard 2024

Alabama Air National Guardsmen, from the Alabama National Guard Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), teach nurse students from Bishop Community College what to do to patients in the medical evaluation tent during Vigilant Guard, in Mobile, Al, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Paris Hayes)

