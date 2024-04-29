Air Force Tech. Sergeant Taylor Fabian, a medic for the Alabama National Guard Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), takes a casualty role player to the medical tent for medical evaluation during the final days of Vigilant Guard, in Mobile, Al, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 19:45
|Photo ID:
|8378367
|VIRIN:
|240502-A-MF120-2280
|Resolution:
|4724x3321
|Size:
|8.7 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT