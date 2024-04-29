Vigilant Guard 2024

Air Force Staff Sergeant Diana Nguyen, a medic for the Alabama National Guard Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), dresses a casualty dummy’s wounds so be taken to the medical evaluation tent for Vigilant Guard, in Mobile, Al, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Pvt. 1st Class Paris Hayes)



