Staff Sgt. Diana Nguyen, assigned to the Alabama National Guard’s Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), assesses a simulated patient's injuries while participating during Vigilant Guard 2024 in Mobile, AL, on May 2, 2024. The CERF-P is a multi-faced unit capable of search and rescue, medical, decontamination, and communications operations that serves a regional mission for all-hazards disaster response. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8378268
|VIRIN:
|240502-Z-IY458-1009
|Resolution:
|5160x3440
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Laura Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
