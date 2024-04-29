Staff Sgt. Diana Nguyen, assigned to the Alabama National Guard’s Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), assesses a simulated patient's injuries while participating during Vigilant Guard 2024 in Mobile, AL, on May 2, 2024. The CERF-P is a multi-faced unit capable of search and rescue, medical, decontamination, and communications operations that serves a regional mission for all-hazards disaster response. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres)

