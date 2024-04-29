Vigilant Guard 2024

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaythen King and Staff Sgt. Chase Johnson, medics for the Alabama National Guard’s Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), prepare to lift a simulated patient on a litter for medical evaluation during Vigilant Guard, in Mobile, AL, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres)

Date Taken: 05.02.2024