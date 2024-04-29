Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 6 of 10]

    Vigilant Guard 2024

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Johnson, a medic for the Alabama National Guard’s Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), pushes a simulated patient on a litter while participating during Vigilant Guard 2024 in Mobile, AL, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8378263
    VIRIN: 240502-Z-IY458-1006
    Resolution: 3589x2393
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Laura Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024
    Vigilant Guard 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CERFP
    ALwaysReady
    ALwaysThere
    GuardItAL
    VigilnatGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT