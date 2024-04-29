Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 5 of 10]

    Vigilant Guard 2024

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. John Pracht, assigned to the Alabama National Guard’s Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), assesses a simulated patient's injuries while participating during Vigilant Guard 2024 in Mobile, AL, on May 2, 2024. The CERF-P is a multi-faced unit capable of search and rescue, medical, decontamination, and communications operations that serves a regional mission for all-hazards disaster response. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8378259
    VIRIN: 240502-Z-IY458-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 24.69 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    This work, Vigilant Guard 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Laura Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #CERFP
    ALwaysReady
    ALwaysThere
    GuardItAL
    VigilnatGuard

