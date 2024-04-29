Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Johnson, a medic for the Alabama National Guard’s Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), straps down a simulated patient while participating during Vigilant Guard 2024 in Mobile, AL, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8378266
|VIRIN:
|240502-A-IY458-1008
|Resolution:
|6265x4177
|Size:
|13.46 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
