Air Force Staff Sgt. Chase Johnson, a medic for the Alabama National Guard’s Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high-yield explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), straps down a simulated patient while participating during Vigilant Guard 2024 in Mobile, AL, on May 2, 2024. Vigilant Guard is a Full-Scale Exercise designed to ensure effective coordination between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners. Participants will practice synchronizing emergency responses with regional assets to assess existing emergency plans. (Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Torres)

